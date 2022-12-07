In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyson Foods is giving its 90,000 hourly workers across the U.S. a total of $50 million in year-end bonuses.

About 300 workers at the Rochelle plant, located at 600 Wiscold Drive, can expect between $300 and $700 each, starting in mid-December.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members’ needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson says it will begin offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods announced it would be moving its corporate staff from offices in Downers Grove and Chicago to Springdale, Arkansas.

Boeing Co., Caterpillar, and Citadel were also among the companies leaving the state. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin criticized the policies of Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago crime rates for the move.

