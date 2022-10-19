ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a day that many had looked forward to for a long time, as 304 people were officially sworn-in as U.S. citizens Wednesday.

The U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois hosted the naturalization ceremony at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Wednesday morning. These newest citizens come from 69 different countries, and have spent years working to obtain the status of U.S. citizen.

Wednesday was a dream come true for one 99-year-old woman from Colombia.

“It’s a blessing to be a citizen from United States, because she’s joyful and grateful to be a citizen from United States,” said Melida Rosa Giraldo through a translator.

Giraldo called the ceremony a huge accomplishment and said that it is never too late to fulfill your dreams.