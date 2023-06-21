ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a Rockford Public Schools going up to space.

Janice Voss was launched to the stars on NASA’s space shuttle flight STS57 back on June 21, 1993, her first of five trips she would make to outer space.

She set the record for most days spend in space by a woman, 49, over her five missions.

She would also spend a lot of time educating children at the Discovery Center Museum. Many of her possessions were on display there on Wednesday.

“We’re proud and thrilled to have these artifacts of Janice’s, both things that she donated to use in her lifetime and then after her death,” said Ann Marie Walker, marketing director at the Discovery Center. “They knew Janice felt passionate about Discovery Center and about exciting children about science.”

Voss became the director of NASA’s Kepler Space Observatory after her last mission in 2000. She passed away in 2012 from breast cancer at the age of 55.