31 Rockford University students quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University announced Thursday that it had quarantined 31 students “out of an abundance of caution” after a single student showed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a statement, the student presented symptoms yesterday and has taken a COVID-19 test, but is awaiting the results. The 31 other students had close contact with the individual during a “student-initiated pick-up basketball game.”

“We want to reiterate that the results of the test are pending and that there is currently no confirmation of COVID on our campus at this time,” the statement continued.

