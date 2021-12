MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — 32 cats from Kentucky have been brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society after being rescued from the deadly Kentucky tornado.

According to TMJ4.com, the Kentucky animal shelters had become overwhelmed with the amount of animals in need of care, and the Wisconsin Humane Society jumped in to help.

Some of the cats are available to adopt now, but others are still in of need treatment and care.

You can also donate to help cover treatment costs or become a foster parent.