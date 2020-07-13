32-year-old DeKalb man killed in shooting, suspect arrested

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 27-year-old Wayne Slater and charged him with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was killed Sunday night.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Hillcrest Drive at 7:47 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Northwesten Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators developed Slater as a suspect and arrested him at 11:12 p.m.

Slater was charged with First Degree Murder.

Police say additional charges are expected.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

