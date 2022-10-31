ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night.

Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, and the incident is under investigation. Any information should be given to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, (815) 282-2600.