33-year-old Elgin man killed after crashing into Rockford YMCA building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a 33-year-old man from Elgin was killed Sunday when his vehicle crashed into the YMCA building in Rockford.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

The coroner says toxicology tests will take three weeks to come back, and the crash is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

