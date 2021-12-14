3,500 toys donated to Winnebago County Salvation Army for kids in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 1,500 stateline kids will have a gift to open this Christmas, thanks to their friends and neighbors.

The Salvation Army has brought in more than 3,500 toys, donated by the community, this winter. On Wednesday, parents in need will be able to browse aisles of dolls, trucks, stuffed animals and more to be wrapped up for their little ones.

Families will also leave with food boxes full of ingredients for Christmas dinner.

“This is good, hardworking people oftentimes who just don’t have enough for gifts or to make that extra special meal on Christmas,” said Major Monty Wandling, Coordinator of The Salvation Army of Winnebago County. “So, that’s what this is about, is just helping people in those tough times have that special moment with their families and to create those wonderful memories that we all have around the holidays.”

In addition to donations, Amazon gave away unopened returned toys.