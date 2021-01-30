35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The results are in for the 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.
The star of the show is titled ‘Hooty and the Blowfish.’ It was designed by the ‘Band of Misfit Boys.’ They will advance to the 2022 US National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
For the high school division, Belvidere North High School claimed the prize with a design called the ‘Bear Necessities.’
All of the sculptures are on display at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.
Below are the winners of the state competition.
|State Awards
|Voting Results
|Committee’s Choice – Patricia “Pat” Hayes Parks Award
|“Once Upon a Park Bench” Snow Whisper Captain: Doug Moser Team Members: Dalissa Moser
|People’s Choice Award
|“Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez
|3rd Place – Rockford Park District Award
|“Boulder Man” Windy City Snowmen Captain: Kim McCombs Team Members: Mike Dilon, Juan Zelaya
|2nd Place – City of Rockford Mayor’s Award
|“Well Done, John” Quatschmen Captain: Peter Hermann Team Members: Jack Gerard, Jacob Bailey
|1st Place – State of Illinois Champions Award
|“Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez
Here are the awards for the high school level.
|Linda K. White Spirit Award
|Pecatonica High School – “On Thin Ice” Advisor: Jennifer Krantz Team Members: Annah Dulaney, Emma Gocken, Macy Sager, Sadie Wiemers
|Committee’s Choice
|Belvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters
|Artist’s Choice
|Rockford Christian High School – “Fairy-Tail” Advisor: Mark Miller Team Members: Olivia Battista, Bjorn Carlson, Issac Love, Helana Vuong
|People’s Choice
|Belvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters
|3rd Place
|Keith Country Day School – “Octopoo” Advisor: Molly Carter, Robert Sunday Team Members: Sean Fisher, Gianna Friedl, Emma Sinclair, Grace Vella
|2nd Place
|Rockford Christian High School – “Fairy-Tail” Advisor: Mark Miller Team Members: Olivia Battista, Bjorn Carlson, Issac Love, Helana Vuong
|1st Place
|Belvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters