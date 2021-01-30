35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The results are in for the 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

The star of the show is titled ‘Hooty and the Blowfish.’ It was designed by the ‘Band of Misfit Boys.’ They will advance to the 2022 US National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

For the high school division, Belvidere North High School claimed the prize with a design called the ‘Bear Necessities.’

All of the sculptures are on display at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

Below are the winners of the state competition.

State Awards Voting Results Committee’s Choice – Patricia “Pat” Hayes Parks Award “Once Upon a Park Bench” Snow Whisper Captain: Doug Moser Team Members: Dalissa Moser People’s Choice Award “Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez 3rd Place – Rockford Park District Award “Boulder Man” Windy City Snowmen Captain: Kim McCombs Team Members: Mike Dilon, Juan Zelaya 2nd Place – City of Rockford Mayor’s Award “Well Done, John” Quatschmen Captain: Peter Hermann Team Members: Jack Gerard, Jacob Bailey 1st Place – State of Illinois Champions Award “Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez

Here are the awards for the high school level.