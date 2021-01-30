35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The results are in for the 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

The star of the show is titled ‘Hooty and the Blowfish.’ It was designed by the ‘Band of Misfit Boys.’ They will advance to the 2022 US National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

For the high school division, Belvidere North High School claimed the prize with a design called the ‘Bear Necessities.’

All of the sculptures are on display at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

Below are the winners of the state competition.

State AwardsVoting Results
Committee’s Choice – Patricia “Pat” Hayes Parks Award“Once Upon a Park Bench”         Snow Whisper  Captain: Doug Moser Team Members: Dalissa Moser
People’s Choice Award“Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys               Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez
3rd Place – Rockford Park District Award“Boulder Man” Windy City Snowmen Captain: Kim McCombs Team Members: Mike Dilon, Juan Zelaya
2nd Place – City of Rockford Mayor’s Award“Well Done, John” Quatschmen      Captain: Peter Hermann Team Members: Jack Gerard, Jacob Bailey
1st Place – State of Illinois Champions Award“Hooty and the Blowfish” The Band of Misfit Boys               Captain: Keith Pliml Team Members: Dan Berry, Drake Perez

Here are the awards for the high school level.

Linda K. White Spirit AwardPecatonica High School – “On Thin Ice” Advisor: Jennifer Krantz Team Members: Annah Dulaney, Emma Gocken, Macy Sager, Sadie Wiemers
Committee’s ChoiceBelvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters
Artist’s ChoiceRockford Christian High School – “Fairy-Tail” Advisor: Mark Miller Team Members: Olivia Battista, Bjorn Carlson, Issac Love, Helana Vuong
People’s ChoiceBelvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters
3rd PlaceKeith Country Day School – “Octopoo” Advisor: Molly Carter, Robert Sunday Team Members: Sean Fisher, Gianna Friedl, Emma Sinclair, Grace Vella
2nd PlaceRockford Christian High School – “Fairy-Tail” Advisor: Mark Miller Team Members: Olivia Battista, Bjorn Carlson, Issac Love, Helana Vuong
1st PlaceBelvidere North High School – “The Bear Necessities” Advisor: Timothy Roloff Team Members: Sonya McClain, Grace Ozark, Angel Gabrielle Torio, Valeria Walters

