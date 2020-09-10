37-year-old husband and father with fatal brain aneurysm is defying odds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford family is gripping to hope as their husband and father suffers from an aneurysm.

Kyle Montgomery and his family were driving home last Wednesday when he began not feeling well. He pulled over in the parking lot of Target on 173 and passed out.

His family called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital where doctors told them that it wasn’t likely he would survive.

“What they had said at the time was a fatal brain aneurysm,” Ashley Loveland, Kyle Montgomery’s sister-in-law shared. “They let her know within the next 48 hours it would be fatal for him.”

At first, doctors said there was nothing they could do. The aneurysm’s small size on his brain stem made it almost impossible to reach, but the family held on tight to small glimpses of hope from Kyle.

The family tells us he has been on a ventilator since he entered the hospital, but has slowly progressed to using only 35%.

“He is doing better than what was expected. He still has a lot of recovery to go because he’s not fully awake, but he does have brain activity according to the CT scans that they’ve done. It just seems that the one spot that they’re most concerned about is where the bleed actually was,” Loveland said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for hospital expenses.

