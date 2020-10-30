37-year-old man killed in Rochelle shooting, 3 arrested

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was shot dead in Rochelle on Thursday. A man and two teens from Polo have been arrested in connection with his murder.

According to Rochelle Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of 1st Avenue around 9:11 p.m. for a shooting victim, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to the Rochelle Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cody Neuschwanger, 24, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Mob Action.

Two 17-year-old juveniles from Polo were charged with Mob Action.

Police say Neuschwanger was taken to the Ogle County Jail and the 17-year-olds were released to their parents.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

