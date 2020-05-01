38 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 4 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says 4 more people have died of coronavirus, and there are 38 new cases on Friday.
There are a total of 464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 18 deaths so far.
The WCHD also says 100 people have recovered from the disease.
