38 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 4 deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says 4 more people have died of coronavirus, and there are 38 new cases on Friday.

There are a total of 464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 18 deaths so far.

The WCHD also says 100 people have recovered from the disease.

