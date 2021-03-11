38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in Wednesday crash

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says the woman killed Wednesday afternoon in a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads was a 38-year-old from Roscoe.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. There, police said a vehicle with a single occupant had lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed could have been a factor, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police surveyed the accident scene.