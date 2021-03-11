HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says the woman killed Wednesday afternoon in a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads was a 38-year-old from Roscoe.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.
- Ex-Illinois teacher convicted of pouring nitrogen on student
- Cold Front Ushers In Cooler, Drier Weather For Weeks End
- Springfield police urges community to partner in solving crimes
- Newsfeed Now: President Biden prepares to give prime-time address; New Okla. bill may require students to take citizenship test to graduate
- 38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in Wednesday crash
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. There, police said a vehicle with a single occupant had lost control, left the road and hit a tree.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed could have been a factor, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The roadway was closed for several hours while police surveyed the accident scene.