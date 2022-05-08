(WTVO) — Illinois residents could get a check as soon as Monday if they filed a claim in a class action suit against Facebook a couple of years ago.

More than 1.5 million eligible Facebook users in Illinois filed a claim. The payments are part of a settlement over Facebook’s facial tagging feature, which is against Illinois’ “Biometric Information Privacy Act.” Those who successfully filed a claim will receive $397.

Facebook has already said that it would shut down its facial recognition program.