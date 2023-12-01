ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Trayvontae Grant, 29, has been sentenced to spend 15 years in prison for his part in a large drug trafficking operation in Rockford.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Rockford Police Gang Unit, and the StateLine Area Narcotics Team cooperated in the arrests of Grant and two other people as part of a major Rockford drug investigation that culminated in June 2022.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Rockford Police Department will receive a portion of the $500,000 of drug funds recovered in the investigation.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, police raided five “stash” houses, in the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue, 4200 block of Beach Street, 1500 block of West State Street, 3700 block of Mackinaw Trail, and the 2200 block of S. Central Avenue.

During the raids, police said 1,000 grams of cocaine, 79 grams of Fentanyl, 2,498 grams of cannabis, gold and diamond jewelry, electronic equipment, over 35 pairs of high-end

sneakers, and three SUVs.

Grant pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

His co-defendants Darone McNamer, 41, and Mandy McNamer, 45, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime.