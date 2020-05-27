Live Now
3rd person dies of coronavirus in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting that a third person has died of COVID-19.

The county currently has 204 positive cases of individuals infected with the virus.

 The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,111 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 160 additional deaths.

