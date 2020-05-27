OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting that a third person has died of COVID-19.
The county currently has 204 positive cases of individuals infected with the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,111 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 160 additional deaths.
MORE HEADLINES:
- US coronavirus deaths near 100,000
- 3rd person dies of coronavirus in Ogle County
- $10,000 reward offered after bears spotted with missing limbs
- ‘Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But in some ways it is,’ says Pritzker
- SpaceX launch aborted due to weather concerns
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!