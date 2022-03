ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though gas prices are historically high, they have not gone up anymore from last week.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in the Rockford area on Monday was $4.50, the same price as last week. However, it was up $1.54 from the same time last year.

Officials warned that the nation could be seeing these high prices as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.