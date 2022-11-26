Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is one of the safest small cities in America, according to a MoneyGeek analysis. (Photo: Getty Images)

PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday.

“This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.”

Ivy said that the family was visiting with their grandmother in the 800 block of W. Panorama Drive in Palatine when the boys, 6-year-old Romalice and 4-year-old Rosiah, asked if they could go outside, according to WMAQ.

“They only been outside for a short (time.) They got on the ice on that pond and the ice broke,” Ivy said. “They went in and I hear them calling my name ‘mommy, mommy.”

Family said that the boys were inseparable and did everything together from baking to carving pumpkins.

“I want them to be remembered as my brother’s keeper,” Ivy cried. “They had each other’s back. Those kids were adventurous, they looked out for each other, they were loving, they were playful.”

The incident is now a tragic reminder to parents on the dangers of icy water.

“I never anticipated that I wouldn’t be able to hug and kiss my 6-year-old and my 4-year-old, and I got to do that one last time and it hurts,” Ivy cried. “So I just tell people keep them close take every minute that you got with them and cherish it.”