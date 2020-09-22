4 arrested, 4 injured in multiple weekend shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say they arrested four people while investigating seven shootings and gun crimes over the weekend. Four people were injured in the shootings, police say.

On Friday, police say they stopped a car near Island Avenue and West Street around 9:40 p.m., and found the passenger, 18-year-old Isaiah Jones, was in possession of a gun and a loaded magazine. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

On Saturday, at 7:05 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Indiana Avenue where witnesses said two cars, a white 4-door sedan and a black 4-door sedan, were chasing and shooting at each other. Although the initial call reported there was a shooting victim, police say they did not find an injured party.

At 9:40 p.m., police stopped a car driven by Mardarius Wright, 18, in the 1000 block of Day Avenue. Wright allegedly ran from the scene on foot and was chased down and arrested after police found 2 guns in the car. Wright was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, and Resisting Arrest.

The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Jeremiah Coleman, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to a hospital where they met with a 17-year-old shooting victim, who told police he was leaving a residence in the area of West State Street and Central Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt something strike his shoulder. Police say the injury was not life threatening.

At 10:24 p.m., at South Alpine and Newburg, police say they were met by victims of a shooting who told them a dark colored sedan pulled up alongside them near S. Mulford and Newburg, when the rear passengers in the suspect vehicle fired at them, hitting the victims’ vehicle three times. No injuries were reported.

Sunday morning, at 4:45 a.m., police say they were called to a parking lot near Parmele Street and 15th Avenue where they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. While they were at the scene, a 20-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The male victim told police there had been a fight in the parking lot and he was attacked by an unknown assailant who shot him. Both victims are expected to recover.

At 4:20 p.m., 36-year-old Eric Posely, of Rockton, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police said during their investigation of the incident they found a loaded magazine and a bag of ammunition. They believe the wound was self-inflicted. Posely was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Ammunition, and no FOID.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

