4 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnebago County, death toll up to 6 in Illinois

(WTVO) — During Saturday’s press conference, Governor Pritzker announced that the total confirmed COVID-19 case count in Illinois is up to 753. The virus has also taken its sixth victim in the state, a man in his 70’s in Cook County.
Officials also announced 168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The State of Illinois’s interactive map shows another confirmed case in Winnebago County, bringing the number up to 4.
Governor Pritzker shared a plea to recently retired medical professionals to return to their field of work to fight the pandemic. The governor is taking steps to waive fees for those re-entering the work force. He also announced that all current medical licenses will be automatically extended until the end of the year.
