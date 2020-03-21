Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

4 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnebago County, death toll up to 6 in Illinois

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — During Saturday’s press conference, Governor Pritzker announced that the total confirmed COVID-19 case count in Illinois is up to 753. The virus has also taken its sixth victim in the state, a man in his 70’s in Cook County.

Officials also announced 168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The State of Illinois’s interactive map shows another confirmed case in Winnebago County, bringing the number up to 4.

Governor Pritzker shared a plea to recently retired medical professionals to return to their field of work to fight the pandemic. The governor is taking steps to waive fees for those re-entering the work force. He also announced that all current medical licenses will be automatically extended until the end of the year.

Watch the full press conference below:

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories