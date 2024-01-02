ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were shot, and a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run over the New Year’s weekend in Rockford.

According to Rockford Police, a 20-year-old victim was shot Friday around 5:56 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park, at 450 Kilburn Avenue.

Police said the victim had been shot in the stomach and suffered “serious injuries,” police said.

No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case.

Later that night, in the 1600 block of 24th Street, a 17-year-old was shot around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, police said they found shell casings both inside and outside of the house, along with a rifle, three handguns, and four loaded magazines.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police later said a suspect vehicle in the crime was spotted and stopped on Sunday, New Year’s Eve, in the 1600 block of Parmele Street. A loaded AR-15-style rifle was found in the car, and the 17-year-old driver was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Around 3:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman was struck by a car after she tried to break up a fight at a house in the 2700 block of School Street.

Police said they were told that a fight happened inside the house and the 25-year-old victim tried to break up the fight and leave the residence when she was hit by the car.

Officers also found spent shell casings outside the house but said the victim had not been shot. The woman is listed in critical condition, police said.

Early Tuesday morning, around 4:05 a.m., police said gunmen pulled up alongside a car with 5 occupants and opened fire on them while they were traveling in the 1900 block of 11th Street.

Two of the car’s occupants, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl, were shot. Authorities said both teens are expected to recover from their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.