4 new cases of coronavirus in Rock County, official say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Public Health Department announced 4 new positive cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 12.

There are 842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, and 13 people have died from the disease.

