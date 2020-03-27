4 new cases of coronavirus in Rock County, official say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Public Health Department announced 4 new positive cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 12.
There are 842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, and 13 people have died from the disease.
