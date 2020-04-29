4 new cases of COVID-19 at Boone County nursing home, 5 total on Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the Boone County Health Department announced five new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours in the county, bringing the total to 91 cases. Three of the newest cases are residents of Symphony Northwoods, and one is a staff member

No new deaths were reported, as the number of deaths remains at 9. Of the total deaths, five have been residents of Symphony Northwoods. A total of 9 staff members and 24 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The most recent death among residents at the home occured on Monday.

