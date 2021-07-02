4 people hospitalized in crash on US 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police and Rockford Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 20 near the 11th Street exit.

Four adults were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police were called around 3:30 Friday morning.

Officers say a vehicle was speeding when it hit another car with three passengers inside. The second car spun and hit a guardrail.

Our crew on the scene says glass is scattered across the road.

Traffic eastbound is at a standstill.

This is a developing story…