4 people, including 9-year-old boy, shot in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured in shootings in the city over the weekend.

On Friday at 8:25 p.m., a 20-year-old man went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was taken in for surgery and is still in serious, but stable, condition. Police did not give any further details.

On Saturday, around 11:50 p.m., a 56-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were shot while standing outside the car of an adult female in the 2900 block of Carol Place. Police said witnesses advised that an unknown suspect fired shots at them. The 9-year-old was shot in the legs, police said. None of the injuries are thought to have been life threatening.

On Sunday at 1:40 a.m., another gunshot victim was treated at a local hospital. Police said the victim was 18 and had been shot in the abdomen, but authorities did not say when and where the shooting happened, or whether the victim was cooperative or not.