4 protesters arrested at Friday’s Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say four people were arrested Friday for being disruptive outside the Rockford City Market.

Anti-police protests have been staged near the market each week for several months. The demonstrators frequently disrupt traffic on E. State Street.

Ariel Perez, 19, was charged with Aggravated Battery to Police and Resisting Arrest.

Stephen Tuite, 37, was charged with Walking in the Roadway, and Obstructing Justice.

Dayna Schultz, 23, was charged with Battery and Resisting Arrest.

Rebecca Garcia, 24, of Dekalb, was charged with Mob Action and Obstructing Justice.

