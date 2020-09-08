4 teens rob Rockford ice cream man at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford ice cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. Police say the suspects were between 15-16 years old.
According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of 12th Avenue around 1:45 p.m. where they met with the victim, who said he was pushing his cart down the block when a blue four-door sedan pulled up.
Three of the occupants got out of the car, the victim told police. One allegedly held a gun to his head and demanded his money. After he had given them his cash, they got back in the car and drove off.
In July, a local ice cream vendor was robbed on Green Street.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
