ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was held up at gunpoint by four teens, one as young as 12 years old, in an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning, according to police.

The woman met Rockford Police officers at the Fas Fuel at 3302 11th Street at 6:30 a.m. and said the teens held her up and then ran.

The four suspects were spotted at the corner of 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road and were arrested after a foot chase, police said.

A loaded handgun was found during the investigation, authorities said.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Vehicular Hijacking, Resisting Arrest, and Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

Another 17-year-old male was charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Vehicular Hijacking, and Resisting Arrest.

A 14-year-old male was charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Identification, Possession of Stolen Property, and Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

A 12-year-old male was charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.