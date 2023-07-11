CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago residents are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting a 4-year-old in bathroom on the city’s Rainbow Beach last week.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on last Tuesday, according to WFLD. Police said that the suspect entered the restroom while the 4-year-old was inside, sexually assaulting them before fleeing the area.

Police said that the suspect is a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man between 35-45, roughly 200 pounds, with short black hair and a beard. He was said to be wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Residents gathered on the beach Sunday to hand out fliers of the suspect’s sketch.

“I want to send a message out to the parents of Chicago, never allow your child to go to a public bathroom in the city of Chicago,” said Tio Hardiman, executive director of Violence Interrupters. “It’s something out of a horror movie. … You never know what’s lurking inside these bathrooms.”

Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence, said that cameras need to be installed at the bathroom facilities on the beach.

“Chicago is camera city. How can we not have cameras at this beach to protect our most precious, our pride and joy, who are supposed to be out here enjoying themselves?” Smith said.

Smith believes that the sketch looks “identical” to one of a man who had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl who was walking home from school back in November.

Both groups are offering a $1,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“Somebody probably saw this guy, somebody knows this guy, he’s a family member of someone in Chicago,” Hardiman said. “Someone needs to step up and do the right thing.”