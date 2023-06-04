RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old girl in Illinois was accidentally shot and killed by another child on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of River Grove’s West Street around 10 a.m., according to WBBM. They found that the girl had been accidentally shot by another child while they were in a house.

The girl, identified as Camila Ariana Duarte but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, later died from her injuries.

The father of the girl called 911 when he was alerted to the accidental shooting, as he had been outside at the time. Police said that he is cooperating with investigators.

He admitted to owning the gun that was involved, as he holds valid Firearm Owners Identification and concealed carry cards. However, he said that he kept the gun on a high shelf in a closet.

The incident is currently under investigation by the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.