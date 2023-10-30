ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Halloween display worth $400 was stolen from Sinnissippi Park’s “Festival of Frights” over the weekend.

Jennifer Roser started the “Festival of Frights” to provide the community with a free Halloween experience, partnering with local businesses to raise money for the decorations and to donate costumes for children in need.

This year, a $400 lighted witch display was stolen.

“These aren’t just my displays. They belong to the community, the sponsors, the businesses, the donations from the people who drive through. That’s what purchases these displays,” Roser said. “So I feel like everybody lost a piece of the event.”

Roser said that the loss of one lighted display won’t stop her from keeping the tradition going, now in its 5th year.

Festival of Frights runs from dusk until 9 p.m.

Halloween candy will be given out from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.