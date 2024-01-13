FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Freeport early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Freeport Police Department said the shooting happened after a fight between the victim and several other men in a home in the 1100 block of S. Oak Avenue around 2:26 a.m.

The victim was taken to FHN Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s name was not being released at this time. No suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been announced.

Authorities said they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident and is not believed to be gang related, with no further threat to the community at large.