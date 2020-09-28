41-year-old man shot in Rockford, witnesses uncooperative with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 41-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of Concord around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired and found one vehicle in the roadway with a bullet hole in the rear window.

Officers say they located a large party nearby, but the attendees were not cooperative.

A short time later, police say an abandoned car was found at the intersection of Concord and Hudson, with the doors open and the keys still inside. A gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The victim arrived at a hospital at 11:55 p.m., suffering a gunshot wound to his thigh. The victim allegedly told police he had been in the car, but police said they received conflicting stories from the victim and witnesses.

