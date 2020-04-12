43 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, lowest single day total in 6 days

(WTVO) — The governor said he was giving the day off to several staff members, including Dr. Ngozi Ezike, but will provided a quick update on Easter Sunday.

Governor Pritzker began his briefing by thanking everyone who was celebrating Easter Sunday at home. He said that adhering to the stay at home guidelines is the most faithful way to spend the holiday.

The Department of Public Health announced 1,672 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 20,852. 86 counties are now confirming cases. Many of the cases have already recovered. However, 43 additional lives were lost in the last 24 hours. This brings the death toll to 720 in Illinois. This is the lowest number of deaths in one day in almost a week.

Gov. Pritzker said this could be a good sign that we are indeed flattening the curve.

The governor also said that the state has reached a total of 7,956 tests in last 24 hours, nearing the 10,000 tests per day goal.

