ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 43-year-old woman was killed and an 80-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on Mulford Road on Thursday.

According to Rockford Police, the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of N Mulford Road.

Police shut down the entire span between Spring Creek and Guilford Road while investigating the crash.

On Friday, police said the woman had died from the crash.