ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission, which clothes, shelters, and feeds the homeless and other people in dire straights, says it has fallen $430,000 behind budget and says it may not be able to meet the need.

“We’re facing this significant budget shortfall of nearly $430,000 to the end of this year. So it’s a significant amount. It’s the first time in 14 years that we’ve actually faced a budget shortfall,” said chief development officer Ted Tomita.

In addition, Tomita said the shelter is at capacity.

“We’re serving over 420 meals each day here at the Mission. We have over 150-160 men and women and children staying with us each night,” he said.

Financial donations to the Rescue Mission have been on a decline, but Tomita also said, “Food donations have been down 20% over the last couple of years, so we’re just facing this significant shortfall, right now.”

A funding shortage could lead to changes in how much the Mission can help those in need, he said.

“Whether that’s our shelter food program, or the life recovery program, our medical clinic, our job readiness center … we haven’t gotten to the point of having to cut something, but we really don’t want to get to that point,” Tomita said.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army has also said that donations are down this year. But its local chapter says giving has been better this year than its worst year.

“Two years ago I think we had our second lowest Christmas ever, which is hard. but over these last years was stronger and this year was even stronger yet. We’re trending much stronger. So very excited to think were moving in the right direction,” said Major Monty Wandling.

Both organizations attributed the downturn in charitable donations to the effects of inflation on the economy.

“Just seeing the price of groceries, of gas, of everything, of the price of basic necessities that everyone is facing,” Wandling added.

“We are hoping and praying and have faith that we will receive those donations this year from our very generous, generous donors and community members,” Tomita said.

To donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission, click here.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.