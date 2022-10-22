ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose.

Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 family apartment when they arrived.

While firefighters began to battle the fire, a second fire was reported at the neighboring apartment building, 2237 Canary Drive. Additional units arrived at the scene and found out that there were multiple small fires in each building.

Crews were able to clear all the apartments in both buildings and put out the flames. No one was injured. The fires were determined to be incendiary in nature, and an investigation is ongoing.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Fire Department, (779) 348-7171.