44% of Belvidere students opt out of in-person learning, district says

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Belvidere School District, 44% of families have elected to stay with remote learning as schools prepare to welcome students back to class on January 19th.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman said the schools would follow all state COVID-19 safety guidelines, which includes limiting gathering sizes.

Parents were allowed to stay with remote learning if they choose, he said. In a letter sent to families today, the deadline for in-person placements has now passed, but students can be put on a waiting list.

“All students entering the school building will have their temperature screened. Students may be screened additionally by staff when exhibiting symptoms. Students (as well as siblings) will be sent home if exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms,” Woestman said.

Belvidere students have been learning from home since the start of the school year.

MORE HEADLINES: