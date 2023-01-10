ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-seven students who graduated from Rockford Public Schools were awarded scholarships to Rock Valley College, thanks to Rockford Promise.

Together, the students had a cumulative grade point average of 3.1.

Thirty-one of the students had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and nine had a perfect 4.0.

Rockford Promise is an organization that provides scholarships for local students to attend local colleges. Since its start, 134 scholars have enrolled at Rock Valley College. Of those, 55 have earned 2-year degrees, and 7 have earned 2-year professional certificates.