48-year-old Janesville man killed after hitting semi head-on

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – A Janesville man was killed after a head-on collision with a semi tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a report at 5:04 a.m. of a two vehicle crash on W. U.S. Highway 14 near N .Polzin Road, with assistance from the Evansville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Janesville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, investigators found that a 1997 GMC Jimmy SUV had crossed the center line while traveling westbound, striking a semi that was traveling eastbound head-on. The GMC was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival of emergency personnel.

A 48-year-old Janesville man, who was driving the GMC, had been ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The man driving the semi, a 50-year-old from Albany, was uninjured.

The identity of the deceased driver is unknown at this time. Further information will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.