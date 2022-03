JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Dennis Gifford, 48, of Prairie du Chien, as the victim of a fatal crash on I-39/90 in Janesville on Thursday, March 4th.

Gifford was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash near mile marker 173, which happened around 12:34 p.m.

The autopsy said Gifford died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.