CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight deaths.
Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.
Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford ordinance would fine ‘non-essential’ businesses $750 a day for operating during ‘shelter in place’ order
- Walt Disney World, Disneyland ‘closed until further notice’ due to coronavirus
- 488 new Illinois COVID-19 cases announced Friday
- Stars of ‘Contagion’ reunite to offer coronavirus advice
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!