488 new Illinois COVID-19 cases announced Friday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight deaths. 

Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. 

