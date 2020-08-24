4th annual Cars for CASA brings local car enthusiasts together

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Cars for a cause–that’s the meesage behind one local event bringing vehicle enthusiasts together over the weekend to support kids in need. Our team was there to fill you in on the nuts and bolts.

Sunday was the fourth annual Cars for CASA event where local car enthusiasts gather together to share their love of cars and support a good cause.

Cars and motorcycles of all shapes , sizes, and styles hit Buchanan Street in Belvidere.

We have anything from a Model T Speedster to a brand new Corvette C8 here so anything and everything in between.,” said Dr. Derek Prado, a board member for Boone County CASA.

“I’m glad we’re able to do stuff like this, you know, it’s been a pretty slow year as far as getting out any little chance we get we try too,” said one participant Jeff Nolan.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many people participated in the Boone County CASA car show, with all the proceeds supporting local children in need. Organizer Derek Prado says it was the highest turnout yet.

For Larry Wegner, it’s a fun day to show off his 1964 Corvette, a car he’s dedicated significant time in restoring.

“I was working on it since 2000 and did a couple of hours of restoration on it and I finally got it going about 6 years ago and so just enjoying it after I retire so yup,” Wegner said.

20 year car show veteran Chuck Yarris takes pride in his 1965 Chevrolet Corvair convertible.

“I’ve had a passion for these cars since I was a kid because I had one when I was a kid and I’ve had a couple since then,” Yarris said.

Yarris says it’s always great to walk around and meet others with a shared interest.

“[I] wanted to see classic cars and the beauty of cars and there is an art to the vehicles back in the 50’s and 60’s and you really don’t see any more of the new cars and that’s one of the things I enjoy just seeing all the varieties and styles,” he added.

