FILE – Assault rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another legal challenge was filed in Illinois court Monday seeking an injunction against the state’s semi-automatic firearms ban.

Attorney Thomas DeVore, who won a temporary restraining order for 866 plaintiffs last week, has filed another lawsuit on behalf of another 1,690 gun owners, challenging the legal authority of the ban.

The lawsuit was filed in White County, where 62 of the plaintiffs are gun stores.

Four separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023, and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new law also requires current owners of semi-automatic weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

A federal lawsuit, brought the by Illinois State Rifle Association and a number of gun stores statewide, claims the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

A number of county sheriffs have publicly pledged not to enforce the ban, claiming it violates their oath of office, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb and Boone.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul have both threatened to fire police who do not enforce the state’s ban.

Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, which would abolish cash bail in the state, is also subject to a restraining order as a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality advances through the court system.