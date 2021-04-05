4th of July firework celebration unanimously approved by Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council has unanimously approved the 4th of July firework celebration for 2021.

Not all of the events on the list of approval ask for city support–only the Memorial Day and 4th of July Parade and Fireworks.

Events are asking the city’s support for police services and barricades. In 2019, the 4th of July Parade cost the city over $85,000.

This year, one alderwoman says she expects the costs to be even higher to have more police services and traffic control to keep people safe.

“We’ve got to worry about streets and potholes and all the other major costs that city’s have, but more than anything we’re about people, and I think that this is something that our families deserve to have,” said 5th Ward Alderwoman Venita Hervey.

Plans include a parade and four music stages downtown, in addition to the 30 minute fireworks show.

Coming up at 9 and 10, we will learn more on how they plan to host this year’s festivities.