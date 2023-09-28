BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Law enforcement authorities from multiple agencies swarmed five residences in Beloit early Thursday morning in a “complex narcotics investigation.”

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the tactical operation resulted in a “significant police presence” throughout the city, but assured residents that there was no threat to the public.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) assisted, along with officers from Beloit, Janesville, Walworth County, and Dane County.

Kevin Haley Jr., 34, was arrested on a federal warrant for distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Jasmine Adams, 33, was charged with maintaining a residence for drug trafficking.

Antonio Marshall, Iyon Perkins, Akeem Williams. Photos: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Marshall, 35, was charged on a federal warrant for distribution of cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Iyon Perkins, 41, was charged on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Akeem Williams, 35, was charged with one count of maintaining a residence for drug trafficking.

Haley, Marshall, and Perkins are currently in custody and are awaiting their initial court

appearance. Williams and Adams were provided future court dates.