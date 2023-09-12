ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple people have been charged after an undercover investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at several forest preserves over the past two weeks.

Five people were arrested, all being charged with Public Indecency and Battery, according to the department.

Two people were arrested at Espenscheid Forest Preserve:

James P. Walsh, 81, of Paw Paw.

Daniel L. Gehringer, 62, of Cherry Valley.

Two people were arrested at Kishwaukee River Forest Preserve:

Philipo R. Nemenski, 37, of Footville, Wisconsin.

Thomas J. Gilbert, 74, of Kingston.

One person was arrested at Kieselburg Forest Preserve:

Gerald L. Miller, 62, of Beloit, Wisconsin.