5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford says there are now 24 confirmed cases in Winnebago County on Wednesday, up 5 from yesterday.

One person, a man in his 60’s, was reported to have died from the disease so far.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 986 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

