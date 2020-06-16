5 people injured in weekend Beloit shootings

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A total of 5 people were hurt the weekend of June 5th in separate shootings in Beloit.

The first incident happened Friday night in Riverside Park. Investigators found a 18-year-old victim after he went to the hospital.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, another person was shot on Dewey and Copeland Avenue. Police didn’t find a suspect for this incident either but a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The third shooting happened on Sunday night on Burton and Moore Streets, near Kreuger Park. Two people were hit with gunfire.

Police say a 20-year old was shot on West Grand Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Police say all five victims are expected to be okay. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Beloit Police.

