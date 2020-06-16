5 people injured in weekend Beloit shootings

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A total of 5 people were hurt the weekend of June 5th in separate shootings in Beloit.
The first incident happened Friday night in Riverside Park. Investigators found a 18-year-old victim after he went to the hospital.
Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, another person was shot on Dewey and Copeland Avenue. Police didn’t find a suspect for this incident either but a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The third shooting happened on Sunday night on Burton and Moore Streets, near Kreuger Park. Two people were hit with gunfire.
Police say a 20-year old was shot on West Grand Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of W. Grand Avenue.
Police say all five victims are expected to be okay. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Beloit Police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Byron nuclear plant raises money for local food pantries
- Rockford Police District 1 repairs windows after police brutality marches
- Air Quality Alert Issued
- 58-year-old Flordia man arrested on child porn charges after purchasing, eating soiled underwear, police say
- Local program helps teens find jobs despite COVID-19 challenges
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!